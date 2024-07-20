NLU Tripura and NLSIU Bengaluru Host Successful Certificate Training Workshop on ‘Legal Aid Lawyering’

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 20, 2024: The Legal Aid Society of National Law University (NLU) Tripura, in collaboration with the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bengaluru, conducted a successful one-day Certificate Training Workshop on “Legal Aid Lawyering.” This workshop was part of the Pan-India Legal Literacy and Legal Awareness Initiative launched by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India.

The event commenced with a welcoming address from Prof. (Dr.) Yogesh Pratap Singh, Vice-Chancellor of NLU Tripura, who underscored the importance of integrating professional competence with social relevance. “It is crucial for lawyers to not only excel in their professional fields but also to actively contribute to spreading legal awareness among the public,” said Prof. Singh.

Justice T. Amarnath Goud, Judge of the High Court of Tripura and Executive Chairman of the Tripura Legal Services Authority, graced the event as the Chief Guest. He inaugurated the workshop with a keynote address highlighting the significance of legal literacy. “Legal aid is as fundamental as medical aid. Both are essential for ensuring justice and equality,” stated Justice Goud.

The workshop also featured a presentation by Prof. (Dr.) Sairam Bhat, Professor at NLSIU, who explored the evolving landscape of digital law. Prof. Bhat addressed the concept of digital arrest, the importance of awareness about online platforms, and introduced the ‘Nyaya Bandhu’ app as a valuable tool for legal assistance.

In addition, the event saw the release of the “Tripura ADR Chronicle, Legal News Bulletin” by NLU Tripura’s ADR Centre. The bulletin aims to provide updates and insights into Alternative Dispute Resolution and other legal matters in the region.

The workshop was well-attended by notable figures including Shri Ashutosh Pandey, Director of the Tripura Judicial Academy, and Surabhi Shekhar, OSD of the Academy. The audience comprised faculty members from NLU Tripura and Tripura Government Law College, students from ICFAI University, Tripura, TGLC, research scholars, NGOs, and members of the State Bar Council.

Dr. Jayanta Dhar, Assistant Professor of Law and Faculty Advisor of the Legal Aid Society at NLU Tripura, coordinated the event. The concluding remarks were delivered by Prof. (Dr.) Nachiketa Mittal, Registrar of NLU Tripura, who offered a heartfelt vote of thanks to all participants and supporters.

The workshop also included outreach efforts, with the NLU Tripura Legal Aid Society visiting nearby villages—Maheshkhala Anganwari Kendra 01 in Narsingarh Gram Panchayat and Chinnaihani JB School in Das Para, Singarbill Grampanchayat—to identify and address local legal issues.

This initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing legal literacy and ensuring that legal aid reaches those in need, reinforcing the commitment of NLU Tripura and NLSIU Bengaluru to public service and justice.