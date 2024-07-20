Sikkim Takes Lead In Eco-Tourism, Mandates Garbage Bags In Tourist Vehicles

NET Web Desk

Sikkim, July 20 | In a bid to promote environmental sustainability and responsible tourism, the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation in Sikkim has made it mandatory for all tourist vehicles entering the state to carry large garbage bags.

The initiative, aimed at reducing waste and promoting cleanliness, requires tour operators, travel agencies, and vehicle drivers to inform tourists about the proper use of these garbage bags for waste collection and disposal.

To ensure compliance, the department will conduct random checks, and violators will face penalties. Additionally, awareness campaigns and cleanliness drives will be organized to educate tourists about garbage management and environmental sustainability.

This move comes after Sikkim Tourism was awarded for excellence in eco-tourism at the Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) in Kolkata, recognizing the state’s efforts to promote sustainable tourism.

Sikkim’s commitment to eco-tourism is evident in its focus on conservation, sustainability, and community involvement. The state’s stunning natural beauty and unique cultural heritage make it an attractive destination for tourists seeking an enriching experience.

By implementing this initiative, Sikkim reinforces its position as a leading ecotourism destination in India, showcasing its dedication to responsible and environmentally friendly tourism practices.