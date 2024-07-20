Tripura: 20 Indian Students Return from Bangladesh Amid Protests, Assisted by BSF at ICP Srimantapur

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 20, 2024: In light of the escalating student protests and deteriorating law and order situation at various colleges and universities in Bangladesh, the Indian High Commission has advised Indian students to return home at the earliest. The directive comes as a response to the ongoing unrest affecting educational institutions across the country, particularly in Comilla and Dhaka.

Many Indian students studying at these institutions have begun their journey back to India, with several opting to cross the border through Tripura’s Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Srimantapur under Sonamura sub-division in Sepahijala district. The 81st Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) stationed at Sonamura is playing a pivotal role in facilitating this process.

“We are committed to ensuring a safe and smooth transition for all students returning from Bangladesh,” stated Commanding Officer Rakesh Sinha. “Our personnel are providing a warm welcome and extending all necessary support, including refreshments, transportation, and first aid where required.”

By 1 PM, a total of 20 students had successfully crossed the border at Srimantapur. Most of these students are medical students from Mainamoti Medical College and Hospital in Comilla, hailing predominantly from West Bengal and Assam.

“We have been well-received by the BSF officers,” said one returning student. “They provided us with tea, refreshments, and information about various modes of transportation available from Agartala. The process has been smooth and without any hassle.”

The BSF’s efforts have been instrumental in ensuring that students face minimal disruption during their return. “Our focus is on providing comprehensive assistance to these young individuals during this challenging time,” added Sinha.

As the situation in Bangladesh remains tense, the Indian High Commission continues to monitor developments closely and urges all Indian nationals in the country to remain vigilant and prioritize their safety.