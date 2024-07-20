UPSC Chairman Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation, Citing Personal Reasons

NET Web Desk

New Delhi: In an unexpected turn of events, Manoj Soni, the chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), has resigned from his position, citing personal reasons. Soni’s resignation comes five years before the end of his tenure, which was scheduled to conclude in May 2029.

According to official sources, Soni submitted his resignation over two weeks ago, but it has yet to be accepted by the authorities. The sources emphasized that Soni’s resignation is not related to the ongoing controversies surrounding the UPSC, including the high-profile case of probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar.

Soni, a renowned educationist, joined the UPSC as a member in 2017 and took over as chairman in May 2023. In his resignation letter, Soni expressed his desire to devote more time to socio-religious activities, marking a shift in his professional focus.

The UPSC has been facing increased scrutiny in recent times, particularly after the case of Puja Khedkar, who allegedly falsified her identity to extend her eligibility for the civil services exams. The Commission’s processes have come under the spotlight, and Soni’s resignation adds another layer of complexity to the situation.

The government is expected to announce Soni’s successor in due course, ensuring that the vital functions of the UPSC continue without interruption. Meanwhile, Soni’s departure is likely to prompt discussions on the future direction of the Commission and its role in upholding the integrity of India’s civil services.