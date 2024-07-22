Nagaland Folkloric Group Set To Shine At 12th Toraja International Festival In Indonesia

NET Web Desk

Kohima, July 22: In a proud moment for the state, the Nagaland Folkloric Group has been invited to perform at the prestigious 12th Toraja International Festival in Indonesia, starting August 10.

The invitation comes from the Indonesian Ministry of Tourism & Creative Economy and Kharisma National Event, recognizing the group’s unique folk music talent. The group is mentored by the Task Force for Music & Arts (TaFMA), a testament to the state’s commitment to promoting its rich cultural heritage.

The group, comprising six talented members – Zisela Rudithonger, Phangmei Konyak, Sangbolong Jamir, Mhasivolie Suokhrie, Maongtemsu, and Arenchenla Walling, – will showcase Naga culture through their music and songs on the global stage.

The invitation follows the successful Asia Music Summit held in Nagaland, where international festival directors interacted with local artists, paving the way for this cultural exchange.

Abu Metha, adviser to the Nagaland Chief Minister, praised the opportunity, saying it’s a “fantastic chance for Naga artistes to explore new worlds and for others to experience Naga culture.”

“Thrilled to see our Naga artistes take the stage at the Toraja International Festival! Wishing our cultural ambassadors’ great success!”, says Nagaland Tourism & Higher Education Minister, Temjen Imna Along.

The Nagaland government has expressed gratitude to Kharisma National Event and Music Connect Asia for their support and partnership in this cultural exchange.

The 12th Toraja International Festival is set to be a grand celebration of music, art, and culture, and the Nagaland Folkloric Group’s performance is expected to be a highlight of the event.