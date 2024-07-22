Nagaland Minister Flags Off Skill Development Programme For Rural Women

NET Web Desk

Kohima, July 22: Minister for Women Resources Development and Horticulture, Salhoutuonuo Kruse, today launched the “Skill Development for Rural Women Through Mobile Skill Morung” programme at Sechü-Zubza, Kohima. The initiative aims to empower rural women by providing them with skills to create garments and generate livelihood opportunities.

Kruse highlighted the programme’s transformative potential, emphasizing that the training will equip participants with skills to create garments and earn a living. She expressed confidence in the participants’ potential impact, stating that the skills acquired would empower them through their work.

Secretary and Ex-Officio Director Employment, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Kovi Meyase, underscored the need to address workforce participation disparities between rural and urban women. He emphasized the significance of the Skill Development Program in Nagaland, where rural women are predominantly engaged in agriculture despite a relatively higher female workforce participation rate.

The programme is expected to bridge the gap and provide rural women with opportunities for skill development and economic empowerment.