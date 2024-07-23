Assam CM Meets External Affairs Minister To Boost Act East Policy

NET Web Desk

New Delhi, July 23: In a significant development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Union Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar in New Delhi to discuss strategies for strengthening the Act East Policy and BIMSTEC initiatives.

This meeting marks a crucial step towards elevating Assam’s role in regional diplomacy and economic development, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the Act East Policy.

During the meeting, the duo explored opportunities for Assam to play a constructive role in the Act East Policy, encouraging foreign investors to be a part of the state’s growth story. They also discussed establishing Assam as a preferred gateway to South East Asia, leveraging its strategic location and potential.

The Chief Minister praised India’s pragmatic foreign policy approach, noting the significant strides the country has made in recent years. The meeting was seen as a valuable opportunity for knowledge sharing and collaboration, paving the way for further progress in these critical areas.

The discussions are expected to yield positive outcomes for Assam’s development and its role in regional diplomacy and economic growth.