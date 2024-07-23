Assam CM Meets Union Defence Minister, Discusses Defence Corridor And Conclave

NET Web Desk

New Delhi, July 23: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today, exploring opportunities to establish a Defence Corridor in Assam.

The meeting focused on leveraging Assam’s competitive advantage to become a defence manufacturing hub. The duo discussed the possibility of organizing a Defence Conclave in the state to promote its potential in defence production.

This development marks a significant step towards harnessing Assam’s potential in defence manufacturing, contributing to India’s self-reliance in defence production. The proposed Defence Corridor and Conclave are expected to attract investment, generate employment, and boost the state’s economy.

With this initiative, Assam is poised to play a crucial role in India’s defence sector, aligning with the government’s ‘Make in India’ vision.