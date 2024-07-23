Assam: Tezpur University To Start Centre For Hindu Studies

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 23: Tezpur University is starting Centre for Hindu Studies, an initiative aimed at promoting the comprehensive understanding and appreciation of Hindu philosophy, culture, and heritage. The proposal has already been cleared by the Academic Council and Board of Management (highest executive body) of the University. Once established, the Centre shall offer interdisciplinary research, scholarly exploration of Hinduism and its diverse traditions.

“Many Indian Higher Educational Institutions are already offering programs on Islamic Studies, Buddhist Studies etc. Hindu studies shall provide advanced knowledge of Hinduism, traditions, history, contemporary affairs, and spirituality”, Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor of the University informed.

The University has already written to the University Grants Commission to provide necessary resources and support to ensure the success of the Centre. Tezpur University will be first higher educational institution in Northeast India to offer programs on Hindu Studies.

The University has also constituted a committee to prepare a detailed outline including curriculum design etc. for starting the Centre.

Besides, Centre for Hindu Studies, the University is also starting Centre for Indian Knowledge System to encourage multidisciplinary research in rich Indian traditions.