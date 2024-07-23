Manipur: Chief Minister N. Biren Singh Plants Tree Sapling As Part Of “Ek Ped: Maa Ke Naam” Initiative

NET Web Desk

Imphal, July 23: Chief Minister N. Biren Singh planted a tree sapling as part of the “Ek Ped: Maa Ke Naam” campaign organized by the Forest Department of Manipur at Chingpu Sabi Lairembi Ching, Lamlai, Imphal East. The event saw participation from State Environment Minister Thongam Biswajit, various MLAs, and other officials.

The Chief Minister took to social media platform X to express the significance of the event, stating, “planting a tree in honor of our mothers symbolizes nurturing and protection. Our aim is to plant 50 lakh saplings, with 30 lakh to be planted by the end of September 2024. Let’s all take a pledge to work together for a greener and more sustainable Manipur.”

This initiative is part of a broader effort to promote environmental sustainability and community involvement in afforestation activities in the region.