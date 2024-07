NET Web Desk

Imphal, July 22: Truck drivers carrying essential items have ceased operations on National Highway 37, which connects Jiribam and Imphal, until July 24 due to deteriorating road conditions.

The decision was announced by the All Jiribam Road Transport Drivers Union in conjunction with the Oinamlong Drivers Union and the Hill Areas Drivers Union Khongsang.

The unions expressed their concerns to the media, highlighting the urgent need for road repairs to ensure safe transportation.