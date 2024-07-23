Nagaland Police Introduces Online Complaint System To Tackle Stolen Vehicles And Mobile Phones

NET Web Desk

Kohima, July 23: In a bid to curb the menace of stolen vehicles and lost or stolen mobile phones, the Nagaland Police has launched an online complaint system. This initiative aims to create a database that will enable the public to verify the authenticity of second-hand items before purchasing them.

According to a press release issued by the Nagaland Police, cases have been encountered where members of the public have unknowingly bought stolen items. To address this issue, the police have created an online platform where individuals can submit complaints regarding stolen vehicles and mobile phones.

The online complaint system will complement the existing physical complaint process at police stations, which is required for insurance claims. The police have urged the public to take advantage of this initiative and submit online complaints to help track and recover stolen items.

The creation of a database will serve as a deterrent for theft, as buyers can check the status of second-hand items before making a purchase. This move is expected to streamline the process of reporting and tracking stolen items, making it easier for the authorities to take action and for the public to recover their lost property.