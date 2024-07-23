Tripura Congress Alleges Conspiracy to Turn Tripura into Manipur, Criticizes Inaction: President Asish Kumar Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 23, 2024: Tripura Pradesh Congress party has alleged a conspiracy aimed at turning Tripura into a conflict-ridden state akin to Manipur. Pradesh Congress President Asish Kumar Saha on Tuesday strongly condemned the situation, citing the recent unrest in Gandacherra under Dhalai district as evidence of a deep-rooted plot to disrupt communal harmony.

“The fiery situation in Gandacherra proves that a section has indulged in a deep conspiracy to destroy communal harmony,” Saha stated during a press conference held at the Pradesh Congress Bhavan in Agartala city on Tuesday. “However, Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, Chief Secretary J.K. Sinha, and State Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan have not taken any action,” he added.

Saha further criticized the state government for obstructing Congress’s efforts to support affected families. He recounted an incident on Monday when a four-member Congress delegation faced police obstacles in Amarpur while en route to Gandachara, despite having permission from the District Magistrate. “According to the police, Section 163 is in force there, which prevents gatherings of five or more people. So why was the delegation of four Congress members not allowed to go there?” Saha questioned. “It is clear that Congress representatives were blocked in the middle of the road by conspiracy.”

The Congress president announced the party’s intention to pursue legal action against these obstructions, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. “The present government wants to rule Tripura like Manipur by conspiring. But Congress will not allow this to happen,” he asserted.

Highlighting the plight of the affected families, Saha mentioned the lack of adequate support from the state government. “Hundreds of families are currently without basic infrastructure and job opportunities,” he said. “Despite assurances from the government after the incidents on July 12-13, the compensation provided has been insufficient. Most affected families received only 25,000 rupees, which is far from enough for them to rebuild their lives.”

Saha demanded comprehensive support from the government, urging a full account of their cooperation. Expressing regret, he noted, “Such an incident has happened for the first time in Gandachara. Such unrest has never occurred here before. The events centered around the Ananda Mela, which started the series of daily incidents.”

The press conference was also attended by Pradesh Youth Congress President Neelkamal Saha and other Congress leaders, who stood in solidarity with the affected families and vowed to continue their fight for justice.