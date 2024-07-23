Tripura Police Nab 36-Year Old Notorious Drug Dealer from Mizoram

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 23, 2024: In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Tripura’s North District Police successfully arrested a notorious drug dealer from Mizoram identified as Hawlam Manga (36). The arrest was a culmination of a meticulously planned operation following a significant drug bust earlier this month.

“On June 30, officers from Bagbasa police station intercepted two individuals driving a new and unregistered vehicle,” said North District Superintendent of Police, Bhanupada Chakraborty, during a press conference on Tuesday. “During the search, more than 400 grams of brown sugar were recovered from the vehicle.” The individuals were taken into custody and, under interrogation, disclosed that the drugs belonged to Manga, who had subsequently fled to Mizoram.

A case was promptly registered at Bagbasa police station. Given the gravity of the situation, a special team led by the Additional Superintendent of Police, North District, was dispatched to Mizoram to apprehend the suspect. “With the invaluable assistance of Mizoram Police, we were able to locate and arrest Manga in the Champai area,” Chakraborty confirmed.

The 36-year-old Manga was brought back to the state and presented in court on Tuesday. This arrest highlights the ongoing efforts of the police to dismantle drug networks in the region. However, the investigation revealed disturbing connections between local police personnel and the drug trade. “A group of police officers is believed to be complicit in facilitating the drug network,” Chakraborty stated, adding that one officer had even purchased a vehicle in his wife’s name to transport drugs.

The involvement of law enforcement officers in the drug trade has prompted swift internal investigations. “The law is equal for everyone,” Chakraborty emphasized. “We have already taken action against several officers, and further investigations are underway to identify others involved.”

In a related development, Dharmanagar police seized a Mahindra Thar vehicle on Monday, uncovering a large stash of Yaba tablets. The vehicle was registered to Jhumpa Biswas, wife of Police Constable Santosh Seal. “We are committed to rooting out corruption and criminal activity within our ranks,” Chakraborty declared. “The public can be assured that all individuals involved will face the full force of the law.”

This series of events underscores the North District Police’s dedication to eradicating drug trafficking and holding accountable those who undermine the integrity of the force.