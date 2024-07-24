Arunachal Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona Outlines Commitment To Educational Reforms

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, July 23: The third day of the 8th Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly’s Budget Session saw robust discussions on the future of education in the state. Minister of Education, Pasang Dorjee Sona, addressed key questions and laid out the government’s comprehensive plans to reform the education system of Arunachal Pradesh.

During the session, Sona emphasized the government’s commitment to a complete overhaul of the educational infrastructure. “We are dedicated to removing the obstacles that hinder the delivery of quality education. With the cooperation of all members, stakeholders, and the department, we aim to implement the rationalization of teachers by the next academic year,” stated Shri Sona.

Responding to a question from MLA Wanglin Lowangdong, Sona elaborated on the government’s plans for education reform. “Once the Departmental Promotion Committees (DPCs) are concluded, we will ensure proper posting of Principals. Our goal is to establish a robust mechanism to provide quality education to every student in Arunachal Pradesh.”

Addressing another question on the proposal to make traditional attire compulsory in schools on specific days, the Minister highlighted the importance of cultural roots. “It is crucial for our children to remain connected to their cultural and traditional heritage. However, it was decided to make traditional dress voluntary and not mandatory after we received feedback from various parents about the financial pressure this places on them. However, we will continue discussions to find out how can we work this out. Our aim is to keep the children rooted to our culture and traditions,” said the Minister.

On the subject of teacher rationalization, Sona underscored its importance. “Rationalization is a priority for us, but since the academic session has already begun, we hope to achieve this for the next academic session,” he added.

Pasang Dorjee Sona called for the support of all stakeholders, including consultants, CBOs, departmental officials, assembly members, and the public, to achieve the government’s vision of a robust education system. “Your support is crucial in realizing this vision,” he concluded.

The Ministry of Education remains committed to ensuring that every child in Arunachal Pradesh receives a high-quality education and grows up well-rooted in their cultural heritage.