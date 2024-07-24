Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Arunachal Pradesh Government Recognizes Outstanding Citizen Suggestions For 2024-25 Budget

Itanagar, July 24: In a significant move to promote participatory governance, the Arunachal Pradesh government felicitated three outstanding citizen suggestions for the state’s 2024-25 budget. Chief Minister Pema Khandu presided over the ceremony, emphasizing the importance of public participation in budgeting.

The top three proposals, selected through the Jan Bhagidari initiative, focus on:

1. Youth Mission for Clean River: Revitalizing the state’s waterways

2. Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society: Promoting gender empowerment

3. Boken Jempen: Campaigning for a cleaner, greener environment

The ceremony also launched a dedicated website for the Arunachal Budget 2024-25 (arunachalbudget.in), enhancing transparency and public engagement in financial planning.

The Jan Bhagidari initiative continues to be a cornerstone of Arunachal Pradesh’s efforts to promote participatory governance, ensuring the state’s development agenda aligns with the needs and vision of its residents.

