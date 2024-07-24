Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Arunachal Pradesh Presents Rs 35,840.79 Crore Budget For 2024-25 With Rs 993.08 Crore Deficit

Itanagar, July 24: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein presented the state’s budget for 2024-25 in the Legislative Assembly today, outlining a comprehensive plan to drive growth and development.

The budget, totaling Rs 35,840.79 crore, represents a significant 20.85% increase from the previous fiscal year, with a focus on key areas such as infrastructure, urban development, and human resources.

Despite projecting a deficit of Rs 993.08 crore, the government has emphasized its commitment to inclusive growth, prioritizing the needs of youth, women, and farmers.

The budget anticipates a substantial increase in central taxes, with an expected revenue of Rs 21,431.59 crore, marking a 19.42% rise over last year’s estimate.

