Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi Meets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Over NH 37 Concerns

New Delhi, July 24: Gaurav Gogoi, Member of Parliament from Jorhat, Assam, met with Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, to discuss the deteriorating condition of National Highway 37 (NH 37) in Assam.

During the meeting, Gogoi highlighted the ongoing issues with NH 37 and expressed skepticism over the tender process for the Jorhat to Jhanji portion onward to Dibrugarh, which has been initiated and cancelled three times.

Gogoi took to social media to share his concerns, stating, “I am skeptical whether the ongoing fourth round of the process will yield a positive outcome.”

The meeting aimed to bring attention to the urgent need for repair and maintenance of NH 37, a critical transportation artery in Assam, and to ensure a smooth and efficient tender process to address the ongoing issues.

