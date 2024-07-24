National Conference On Cybercrime, Digital Forensics And Intelligence 2024 To Be Held In Kohima

NET Web Desk

Kohima, July 24: The National Conference on Cybercrime, Digital Forensics and Intelligence 2024 is set to take place on July 25-26, 2024, in Kohima, Nagaland. The two-day event aims to enhance the capabilities of law enforcement agencies, public prosecutors, the judiciary, and adjudicating officers in combating cybercrimes.

The conference will feature discussions on key topics, including Cyber Security, Digital Crime, Cyber Law, Mobile Forensics, Financial Fraud Investigation, and Digital Evidence. The event seeks to promote awareness and expertise in tackling the growing threat of cybercrimes.

Experts and officials from various fields will gather to share knowledge, best practices, and strategies for effective cybercrime prevention and investigation. The conference is expected to be a significant step forward in strengthening the country’s response to cyber threats.