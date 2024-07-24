Sikkim Government Employees To Cultivate Barren Lands Every Friday

NET Web Desk

Sikkim, July 24: In a unique initiative, all government employees in Pakyong District will dedicate every Friday to cultivating barren lands within their office premises to promote agricultural practices and set an example for the public.

A circular issued by the Office of the Additional District Collector mandates that all government offices observe “Field Day” every Friday from 10 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. to grow seasonal crops on uncultivated office land.

Employees without office land are encouraged to seek permission from nearby private landowners to cultivate barren plots.

This initiative aims to inspire local landowners and the public to engage in agriculture.

Participation is mandatory, with no leave granted on Fridays except on medical grounds. Absentees without a valid reason will be marked as Leave Without Pay (LWP).

Photographs and attendance records must be submitted, and surprise visits will be conducted to ensure compliance. Offices must also display signboards indicating cultivated field details.