Manipur: Abandoned House Torched By Miscreants In Jiribam

NET Web Desk

Imphal, July 25: Unidentified miscreants torched an abandoned house belonging to the Meitei community in Jiribam district late Wednesday night. The house, situated in the Borobekra area, had been vacated by its owner following recent violence in the district, authorities reported.

According to police, the miscreants ransacked the house before setting it ablaze on Wednesday night. The incident has heightened tensions in the area, which has been striving for peace after the recent unrest.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh addressing media at the sideline of the function “Distribution of Benefits and Launching of Books” held today at his Secretariat assured that the perpetrators would be apprehended soon. “It could be the work of some section with vested interests aiming to sabotage the peace process in the region,” he stated. The police are currently investigating the incident.