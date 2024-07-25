Manipur State Cabinet Approves Rs 13.30 Crore Compensatory Crop Package For Farmers Amid Law And Order Crisis

NET Web Desk

Imphal, 25 July: The State Cabinet has sanctioned a compensatory crop package worth Rs 13.30 crore for 2,072 farmers affected by the ongoing “law and order crisis.” The approval for the Phase-II package was granted during a Cabinet meeting held at the Durbar Hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Wednesday evening, chaired by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Additionally, the Cabinet has agreed to revise the minimum wages for unskilled, skilled, and semi-skilled laborers as recommended by the State Advisory Board on Minimum Wages. Information Minister Dr. Sapam Ranjan briefed the media post-meeting, highlighting that the compensatory package aims to support farmers whose fields were damaged due to the crisis in Manipur.

Dr. Ranjan noted that in the first phase last year, the government had allocated Rs 18.91 crore to aid affected farmers. He emphasized that significant agricultural areas have been abandoned due to persistent threats from Kuki militants, with more than 9,719 hectares estimated wasted by farmer bodies, while the Centre’s relief package accounted for only 5,127 hectares.

The Cabinet also approved tabling the Budget Documents for 2024-25 during the upcoming Assembly session starting July 31. Other approved proposals include producing the AG reports, The Manipur Contingency Fund Bill, Demand for Excess Grants 2018-19, and The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (7th Amendment) Bill.

Further approvals included the recruitment of four Public Finance Management System (PFMS) experts through the Directorate of Treasuries and Accounts, and the establishment of the National Law University, Manipur, through the National Law University, Manipur Bill 2024.

Additionally, amendments to the Retired Chief Justices and Retired Judges of the High Court Manipur (Assistance and Facilities) Rules, 2020, and the framing of The Manipur Wakf (General) (Amendment) Rules, 2024, were approved. The Cabinet also agreed to elevate seven Accountant posts to Senior Accountant in the Rural Engineering Department.

In terms of wage revisions, the Cabinet approved increases based on the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers. The new minimum wages are as follows:

– Unskilled labor: Rs 400 per day (up from Rs 225)

– Semi-skilled labor: Rs 440 per day (up from Rs 248)

– Skilled labor: Rs 480 per day (up from Rs 273)

– Manager/Principal/Vice-Principal: Rs 590 per day (up from Rs 333.33)

– Chowkidar/Peon/Sweeper/Cleaner/Worker (employment in local authority): Rs 450 per day (up from Rs 255)

– Part-time sweeper (others): Rs 420 per day (up from Rs 240)

– Domestic work (part-time employees) such as sweeping, swabbing, dusting, housekeeping, washing utensils, and washing clothes: Rs 53 per hour (up from Rs 30)

– Cooking, baby care, and old age care: Rs 62 per hour (up from Rs 35)

These measures aim to provide relief and support to the affected farmers and workers in the state amidst the ongoing crisis.