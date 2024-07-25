Manipur: Teachers Protest Against Unbearable Monetary Demands In Imphal West

NET Web Desk

Imphal, July 25: In a significant demonstration of unity and resolve, hundreds of teachers from various schools under the Government of Manipur’s ZEO Zone 1 held a one-day sit-in protest today at Naoremthong Bazar, Imphal West. The protest was organized to oppose the intolerable monetary demands imposed on the teaching community.

Teachers voiced their concerns, urging the government to make education a disturbance-free zone.

They emphasized the need for a stable and supportive environment to ensure quality education for students. The demonstration saw widespread participation, reflecting the collective frustration and determination of the educators.