Mizoram MP Calls For Immediate Ban On Ginger And Areca Nut Imports

NET Web Desk

Mizoram Rajya Sabha MP K. Vanlalvena on Thursday urged the Central Government to immediately halt the import of ginger and areca nuts, citing the struggles faced by North East farmers in marketing their locally-grown products.

During the Parliament Monsoon Session’s Zero Hour, Vanlalvena highlighted the devastating impact of cheaper imports from neighboring countries on the livelihoods of North East farmers. He emphasized the importance of ginger and areca nuts to the region’s economy and argued that large-scale imports from China are detrimental to local agriculture and employment.

The MP also expressed concerns over alleged smuggling activities, suggesting that border smugglers and some government officials may be complicit in the illegal importation of these commodities. He called for stringent measures to curb such practices and protect the interests of local farmers.

Vanlalvena’s plea seeks to safeguard the livelihoods of North East farmers and promote local agriculture, urging the government to take immediate action to address the issue.