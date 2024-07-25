Nagaland Horti Department Awarded Promotion Of Best Horticulture Farming And Products At International Expo

NET Web Desk

In a proud moment for the state, the Department of Horticulture, Government of Nagaland, has been awarded the prestigious ‘Promotion of Best Horticulture Farming and Products’ award at the International Agriculture and Horti Expo held in New Delhi.

The three-day expo, which concluded on July 22, saw Nagaland showcase its unique and high-quality horticulture products, including Perilla seed oil, Ginger powder, Dry Naga King Chilli, Sumac Powder, Candied Mango, and Candied Plum, from homegrown brands.

The award recognizes Nagaland’s innovative and sustainable horticulture practices, as well as its success in promoting its products on a global platform. This achievement is expected to boost the growth of the horticulture industry in Nagaland and put the state on the map as a major player in the sector.

The International Agriculture and Horti Expo is a premier event that brings together stakeholders from across the globe to showcase the latest trends and innovations in agriculture and horticulture.