Sikkim’s IHCAE Team Achieves Historic Feat, Conquers Mt. Kangyatse Peaks In Record Time

NET Web Desk

A 10-member team from the Institute of Himalayan Centre for Adventure and Eco-Tourism (IHCAE) has successfully summited Mt. Kangyatse-I and Mt. Kangyatse-II in the Ladakh Himalayas. The team, led by Rajiv Rai and Shanti Rai, was flagged off by Chief Minister PS Tamang on July 10 and returned to Leh on July 24.

The team completed the mission within a week, summiting both peaks despite facing numerous difficulties. They started their trek from Markha village on July 17 and reached Base Camp the next day. After assessing the ground realities, the team decided to switch their plan and attempt Mt. Kangyatse-I first, followed by Mt. Kangyatse-II.

On July 20, the team occupied Advanced Base Camp (ABC) and attempted Mt. Kangyatse-I at 10:30 pm, reaching the summit at 5 am on July 21. Without taking proper rest, the team made another attempt to climb Mt. Kangyatse-II on July 22 at 11 pm and successfully summited the peak at 5:55 am on July 23.

This was the first state government-funded expedition of the institute. The team expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister, Minister of Tourism, and other officials for their support and guidance in making the expedition a grand success.