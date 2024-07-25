Tripura High Court Seeks Report on HIV/AIDS Measures Within Two Weeks

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 25, 2024: In a decisive move addressing the alarming rise in HIV/AIDS cases, the High Court of Tripura has ordered the state government to provide a elaborate report on their countermeasures within two weeks.

This directive was issued on Thursday following a PIL hearing before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice Arindam Lodh. The bench acted on a letter from Justice T Amarnath Goud to the Chief Justice, highlighting the urgent need for intervention as HIV/AIDS cases escalate across the state.

The letter underscored a disturbing trend of HIV infections among school students in Tripura, necessitating immediate action. Advocate Kohinur Narayan Bhattacharjee briefed the media, stating, “The division bench, acknowledging the severity of the situation, has mandated the state government to submit a detailed report within two weeks.”

The urgency was further emphasized by recent data from the Tripura AIDS Control Society (TSACS), which reported 47 deaths and 572 positive cases within the student community. The TSACS also noted the daily reporting of 5-7 new cases, attributing the spread primarily to injectable drug use among students.

Advocate Bhattacharjee reassured that the state government is treating the issue with the utmost seriousness, focusing on raising awareness and implementing proactive measures to control the epidemic.