Tripura: Joint Operation by BSF and Jatrapur Police Seizes Huge Haul of Narcotics in Sepahijala District

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 25, 2024: Acting on a specific tip-off from the BSF, a coordinated operation with the staff of Jatrapur Police Station was launched in the depth area of BOP Dhanpur on Thursday evening. The joint operation team successfully recovered a significant haul of narcotics from a residential property.

The raid led to the seizure of four drums of cannabis weighing approximately 35 kilograms and 3,760 bottles of Phensedyl syrup from the house of Iman Miyan in Barnarayanpur village under Jatrapur Police Station in Sepahijala district. However, the owner of the house managed to escape, taking advantage of the commotion caused by local residents who began pelting stones at the operation team.

In an attempt to obstruct the seizure and impede the officers on duty, a mob attacked the joint operation team with stones. During the altercation, the driver of the BSF vehicle sustained injuries and was subsequently evacuated to a Primary Health Centre (PHC) for first aid. Additionally, one police vehicle was damaged in the melee.

Despite the aggression from the mob, the joint operation team exhibited commendable restraint, ensuring there was no collateral damage while dealing with the unruly crowd. This incident underscores the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in their relentless fight against the drug menace in Tripura.

The BSF has reiterated its commitment to combating drug trafficking in the region, promising that such operations will continue with unwavering determination in the near future.