US State Department Updates India Travel Advisory, Highlights Risks In Northeastern States

NET Web Desk

The US State Department has updated its travel advisory for India, categorizing the northeastern states, including Meghalaya, under “Level 3: Reconsider Travel” due to potential risks from ethnic insurgent groups.

The advisory notes occasional acts of violence, including bombings, in parts of the northeast, but mentions no recent reports of violence in Assam, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim, or Tripura.

Manipur has been placed under the highest risk category of “Level 4: Do Not Travel” due to ongoing ethnic-based civil conflict and regular attacks against Indian government targets.

The rest of India has been issued a general “Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution” advisory due to crime and terrorism risks, with specific regions designated as Level 4.

The advisory warns of potential terrorist attacks, violent crime, and sexual assault, and notes that Indian authorities report rape as one of the fastest-growing crimes in the country.

US government employees require special authorization to travel to many high-risk areas, and the State Department emphasizes limited ability to provide emergency services in rural areas.