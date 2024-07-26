Arunachal Pradesh Government Merges 600 Primary Schools To Optimize Educational Resources

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, July 26: The Arunachal Pradesh Government is addressing recent concerns regarding the closure and merger of 600 primary schools with zero or minimal enrollment. This decision is a strategic measure aimed at optimizing educational resources and improving the quality of education statewide. Contrary to the misconceptions, this initiative is part of a comprehensive plan to enhance the quality of education and its infrastructure in the state.

The rationale behind this decision is rooted in significant population shifts, particularly from remote areas to newly established circle and district headquarters. As enrollments decline in certain schools due to these migrations, merging schools in less populated areas with those in more populous regions will allow for better resource allocation and address the educational needs of relocated students. This consolidation will lead to the establishment of inter-village schools that can serve multiple neighboring communities, thus improving access to education and enabling a more efficient use of available resources.

Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona said, “The decision was taken by Govt of Arunachal Pradesh after deliberations and discussion with all the stakeholders. The merger of 336 schools will facilitate the creation of inter-village schools, which can serve multiple neighboring villages. This approach not only improves access to education but also allows for more efficient use of educational resources and infrastructure. 398 closed schools had zero enrolment. In alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the creation of school clusters for nearby schools will enhance the efficiency of educational resource utilization. Clustering schools will foster better coordination, shared resources, and collective problem-solving, thereby improving overall educational Schools with zero or minimal enrollment are inefficient and resource-draining.”

A crucial aspect of this initiative is the effective utilization of human resources. In cases where schools have no students but maintain two to three teachers, the current model is not making optimal use of our valuable human resources. By merging schools and forming clusters, the government aims to better deploy teaching staff, ensuring that educators are placed where they can have the greatest impact. We are committed to considering the distance of schools to maintain equal proximity for all students, ensuring that no one’s educational opportunities are hindered.

In tandem with these changes, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh is dedicated to establishing new residential and inter-village schools that cater to the needs of students across multiple villages. These new schools will feature improved facilities, upgraded teaching standards, and enhanced learning environments, ensuring that every student has access to quality education.

Furthermore, the recent state budget has allocated ₹2,139 crores for the education sector, earmarked for building new schools, upgrading existing infrastructures, and integrating advanced educational technologies.