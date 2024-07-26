Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Distributes Appointment Letters To 465 Candidates

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 26: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today distributed appointment letters to 465 candidates across various departments, taking the total number of jobs provided by the government to 97,495.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said, “Empowering Assam’s Youth. After providing 97,505 Govt jobs to our youth in the recent past, today we distributed appointment letters to 465 candidates in various departments. We are firmly on course to complete 50,000 additional recruitments by May 2025.”

This is the second such event in the past fortnight, with Sarma handing out appointment letters to 41 youths on July 14.

The BJP-led government had promised to provide one lakh jobs annually during the 2021 assembly poll campaign, which was later clarified to be a target for the entire five-year term.

With today’s distribution, the government has fulfilled a significant portion of its election promise, demonstrating its commitment to employment generation and empowering the youth of Assam.