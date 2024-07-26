Assam CM Thanks PM For 600-Year-Old ‘Moidam’ Inclusion In UNESCO World Heritage List

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 26: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating the inclusion of the 600-year-old mound-burial system of the Ahom dynasty, “Moidams”, in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The unique burial mounds, represented by pyramid-like structures, were used by the Tai-Ahom dynasty that ruled Assam for around 600 years.

The state government had submitted a dossier to the Prime Minister in 2023, and he selected it for submission as India’s nomination for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List for 2023-24.

The decision to include ‘Moidams’ was taken during the ongoing 46th session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC) being held in India.

This is the first cultural property from the Northeast to get the coveted tag and Assam’s third World Heritage Site after Kaziranga and Manas National Parks.

The ‘Moidams’ embody the deep spiritual belief, rich civilisational heritage, and architectural prowess of Assam’s Tai-Ahom community.

The inclusion of ‘Moidams’ is a significant achievement for Assam and India, recognizing the cultural and historical significance of the region.