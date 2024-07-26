Assam: ‘Local Kung Fu 3’ Exclusive Merchandise Store Opens In Guwahati

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 26: Acclaimed film director Kenny Basumatary’s heart-thumping action-comedy Assamese movie series, Local Kung Fu is all geared up to roll out an exclusive merchandise range. This turns out to be a crucial moment in the Assamese movie industry since it gives a committed store to all the fans across the country with a wide array of products featuring themes of the movie’s most famous dialogues and characters.

Since that first edition of the local Kung Fu movie about a decade ago, the audience base has become huge. Audiences are awaiting the new movie (Local Kungfu 3) for this franchise, which is always pushing boundaries with innovative ideas in combining action and comedy. Slated for a September 5, 2024, release, the hype is huge.

“People frequently ask us about T-shirts etc. Finally, now there is a place they can directly order from.” says Kenny Basumatary.

Fans can see the wide collection at [GOGOPOGO.AI/LKF3] (http://GOGOPOGO.AI/LKF3). There is apparel, accessories, and home decor, all designed to match the spirit of the movie. These include sticker packs, pop T-shirts, crop tops, gym vests, bandana masks, hoodies, sweatshirts, tote eco-friendly bags, sippers, coffee mugs, coasters, laptop sleeves, gaming pads, notepads, jigsaw puzzles, cushion covers, and posters.

“Imagine waking up in the morning with a coffee mug bearing the iconic dialogue ‘Jotey totey ji ti kotha nokoba’ to set an alert tone for the day or sitting with your friends in a t-shirt featuring your favorite character Bonzo and saying, ‘Khamoss Awaz Nise’ or ‘Hobo De’, which is sure to spark a few witty conversations and laughter. The collection gives lovers a chance to infuse the feel of the movie into their everyday activities and thus have a more eventful day”, says Clinton Gogoi, Businessman and Authorized Seller at GogoPogo.

The collection has combo packs designed for value and convenience in order to enhance the experience of shopping. A fan can buy combos such as packs of three tees, three posters, Dad and Kid tees Combo Pack, Couple Pack, and Family Gift Pack. These combos are perfect for personal use and make excellent gifts for friends and family.

The Local Kung Fu 3 merchandise collection is powered by GogoPogo, a Guwahati-based social commerce platform founded by alumni of Assam Engineering College and IIM Shillong. GogoPogo empowers people and businesses to sell custom merchandise easily online. It takes care of all hassles related to inventory, technology, payments, shipping, and customer service so that the store owners are left to focus on creating great designs and good marketing strategies.

T-shirts in the collection start at Rs. 399, with most products priced from Rs. 199, hence a reach of a wide audience who can afford to buy the merchandise.