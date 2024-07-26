Manipur CM Meets Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Discusses Railway Projects

NET Web Desk

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh met with Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, in New Delhi today.

The key points discussed during the meeting included:

– Completing the railway works undertaking at Noney, Khoupum side as soon as possible

– Finalizing the last leg of the Jiribam-Imphal railway line and operationalizing train services from Imphal at the earliest

The Manipur CM also expressed his gratitude to the Union Minister for the first consignment of food grains by train at Khongsang Railway Station, Noney District.

The meeting aimed to accelerate the progress of railway projects in Manipur, enhancing connectivity and development in the region.

With the completion of the Jiribam-Imphal railway line, Manipur will be connected to the rest of India by rail, boosting economic growth and improving the quality of life for its citizens.