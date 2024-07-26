Mega Oil Palm Plantation and Awareness Camp Held in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 26, 2024: A significant event took place on Friday at Tripura’s Ganganagar block, a key area within the Dhalai district as part of an ongoing completeness campaign on the Mega Oil Palm Plantation and Awareness Discussion Camp led by the Ambassa sub-divisional Agriculture Department, brought together local officials and community members to mark the occasion.

The event commenced with a plantation program held at the Ganganagar Community Hall. Esteemed attendees included Raima Valley MLA Nandita Debbarma Reang, MDC Bhumikananda Reang, Joint Director of the Agriculture Department Santanu Debbarma, Deputy Director of the Dhalai District Horticulture Department Parimal Debbarma and Ambassa Division Superintendent Jaya Prabha Debbarma.

Parimal Debbarma highlighted the significance of this initiative stating, “Ganganagar block, being an aspirational block, was selected for this program to foster development and economic growth. Last year, we successfully planted oil palm trees across 20 hectares. This year, we aim to expand our efforts to 80 hectares, with work already underway. This initiative will directly benefit approximately 200 local beneficiaries.”

He further detailed, “Our overarching goal is to cover a total of 650 hectares of land with oil palm trees in the Dhalai district over the span of last and this year. We are on track to meet this target.” The event also featured a practical demonstration of the planting method for local beneficiaries, providing them with firsthand knowledge and skills.

The Mega Oil Palm Plantation and Awareness Camp is part of a broader strategy to enhance agricultural productivity and support the local economy in the Dhalai district, reflecting the commitment of various departments to regional development.