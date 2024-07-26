Mizoram: LESDE Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar Inaugurates Entrepreneurship Development Centre At MZU Incubation Centre

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, July 26 : Lalnghinglova Hmar, Minister of Labour, Employment, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (LESDE), inaugurated the Entrepreneurship Development Centre (EDC) at Mizoram University (MZU) Incubation Centre in Aizawl today.

Speaking at the occasion, the Minister emphasized the importance of entrepreneurship in driving economic growth and innovation. He encouraged aspiring entrepreneurs to be dedicated, hardworking, and resilient in the face of challenges.

The EDC is an initiative of the North Eastern Council (NEC) and the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), aimed at fostering a supportive ecosystem for startups in Mizoram.

The Minister highlighted the need for understanding the market ecosystem, conducting market research, and networking extensively to succeed in entrepreneurship.

The programme also featured speeches by Prof. Laldinliana, Director MZU Incubation Centre, and Prof. Dibakar Chandra Deka, Vice Chancellor MZU, who launched two apps created by MZU Incubation Centre.

The EDC aims to provide a platform for entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into reality, drive innovation, and contribute to the economic growth of Mizoram and beyond.