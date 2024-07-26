Sikkim Athletes To Represent India In 56th Asian Bodybuilding Championships

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, July 26: In a proud moment for Sikkim, two athletes from the state, Nima Doma Tamang and Bhawika Pradhan, have been selected to represent India at the prestigious 56th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship 2024. The championship is scheduled to take place in Batam City, Indonesia, from August 6 to August 12.

According to a press release issued by the Body Building Association of Sikkim (BBAS), Nima Doma Tamang will compete in the Senior Women’s Model Physique and Senior Women’s Swimsuit Model categories, while Bhawika Pradhan will participate in the Junior Women’s Model Physique and Senior Women’s Swimsuit Model categories.

The BBAS has been instrumental in providing a platform for Sikkimese athletes to showcase their talent at the national and international levels. The association has been organizing state-level competitions and facilitating participation in national and international events with the help of the Indian Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (IBBF).

Expressing confidence in their preparation, athletes Nima Doma Tamang and Bhawika Pradhan said they are ready to give their best and make India proud at the championship.

In another development, the BBAS has announced the 6th Mr. Sukhim Bodybuilding Championship, which will be held on August 11 in Namchi. Additionally, the association will also organize the Northeast Bodybuilding and Sports Championship, which has received consent from IBBF.