Tripura: GRP Arrest Two Indian Touts at Agartala Railway Station

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 26, 2024: Acting on intelligence from secret sources, GRP police arrested two Indian touts, Biplab Karmakar and Vishal Datta, at Agartala railway station on the evening of Thursday last. The operation was carried out by the GRP Police Station, RPF and the Intelligence Department of the Border Security Force was based on a tip-off indicating the touts’ arrival.

OC Tapas Das of the GRP police station stated, “We received secret information that two Indian touts were coming to Agartala railway station. Based on this, the intelligence department of GRP, RPF, and Border Security Force coordinated the arrest at the station.”

Das confirmed that Karmakar and Datta were taken into custody and brought to the GRP police station. “Today, we will be handing them over to the court, asking for police remand,” he added.

Infiltration across the Tripura border remains a persistent issue, with brokers continually aiding Bangladeshi nationals to enter India despite efforts by border guards. “Even after informing the Bangladeshi border guard officials, infiltration cannot be stopped solely because of brokers,” Das emphasized. The involvement of brokers has made it difficult to curb the illegal entry, underscoring the need for stringent measures and cross-border cooperation.

The arrested individuals were reportedly involved in previous cases, consistently assisting Bangladeshis in infiltrating India. The authorities are hopeful that their arrest will lead to further breakthroughs in curbing illegal border activities.