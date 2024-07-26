Tripura Police Take Stringent Measures to Curb Cross-Border Smuggling and Infiltration at Sabroom

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 26, 2024: In an effort to strengthen border security and curb cross-border smuggling, Tripura’s Sabroom Sub-Divisional Police Administration in South district has taken significant measures at the Indo-Bangla border. This move comes in response to the unstable situation surrounding the student movement in Bangladesh, which has raised concerns over increased smuggling activities and illegal infiltration into India.

A joint task force comprising the Border Security Force (BSF), Tripura State Rifles (TSR), and Sabrum police has been established to monitor and control these activities. Sabrum Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nityananda Sarkar elaborated on the strategy stating, “We have set up joint checkpoints at three strategic locations within the sub-division—Poangbari, Madhabnagar and Jalefa. These points are critical in monitoring and intercepting any suspicious activities.”

The efforts have already yielded substantial results. “In the last financial year 2023-24, we apprehended 80 Bangladeshi nationals who attempted to enter India illegally,” Sarkar reported. “Currently, there are 11 ongoing cases against these individuals.”

The crackdown on smuggling has been equally robust. Authorities seized a significant quantity of contraband, including 1,04,500 kg of sugar, 350 grams of heroin, 329 kg of cannabis, 117 bottles of Eskuff cough syrup, and 850 kg of onions, all intended for illegal cross-border trade. “We are committed to halting these activities and have made several arrests,” Sarkar added. “Six individuals involved in human trafficking were detained, and we have identified 18 additional suspects.”

Advanced surveillance systems have been installed at Sabroom railway station and along the Indo-Bangla border to enhance security. These measures ensure that the entire Sabroom sub-division is under a stringent security net to prevent any unwanted intrusions.

The joint efforts of the BSF, TSR, and local police are part of a comprehensive strategy to maintain order and security in the region. “Our coordinated approach and continuous vigilance are essential in safeguarding our borders and preventing any illegal activities,” Sarkar emphasized. The administration remains vigilant, ready to tackle any challenges that arise in safeguarding the integrity of the border.