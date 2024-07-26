Tripura Pradesh Congress Protests Against Central Budget, Burns Document

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 26, 2024: Various branch organizations of the Tripura Pradesh Congress took to the streets on Friday in a protest march against the central government’s recently presented budget, which they have criticized as being anti-public welfare. The march began in front of the Congress Bhavan in Agartala city, wound through the city center before concluding with the symbolic burning of the budget document by Congress leaders.

Youth Congress President Neel Kamal Saha was vocal in his condemnation of the budget. “The central government’s budget is against public welfare,” Saha declared. “It is an anti-unemployment budget that neglects women, farmers, and workers. This budget is designed to safeguard the BJP government rather than address the needs of the people.”

He also accused the central government of allocating funds separately for Andhra Pradesh and Bihar due to fears of a potential government break-up, while neglecting other states.

Echoing these sentiments, President of Pradesh Mahila Congress Sarbani Ghosh Chakraborty pointed out glaring omissions in the budget. “There is no mention of women’s empowerment or protection,” Ghosh Chakraborty stated. “This budget completely ignores the issues faced by women in our country.”

The protest highlights growing discontent within the Congress party and among its supporters regarding the central government’s fiscal policies.