Felicitation Ceremony Honors Illi Melei, Manipur’s First Transgender Advocate

NET Web Desk

A historic felicitation ceremony was held at DLCYC Thoubal Athokpam to honor Illi Melei, the first transgender advocate of Manipur. The event, jointly organized by the District Library cum Centre Thoubal Athokpam and the Thoubal Transgender Collective, celebrated Melei’s pioneering achievements in the legal field.

The ceremony was graced by notable dignitaries, including MLA of Khangabok AC Okram Surjakumar Singh, Advocate M. Korouhanba Luwangna, Secretary of Smart Security Service Laimujam Pratap, and Santa Khurai, Secretary of the All Manipur Nupi Manbi Association.

Their presence underscored the event’s significance and the progress being made toward greater recognition and inclusion of the transgender community in Manipur.