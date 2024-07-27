Tripura: Local Heroes Risk Lives to Rescue Dog from Abandoned Pit at Kalyanpur

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 27, 2024: In a rescue operation, the Tripura’s Disaster Management Team from the Kalyanpur Scouts and Guides Unit in Khowai district braved significant danger to save a dog trapped in a 40-feet-deep pit.

The incident took place in the Shikrai Bari area of South Ghilatali under Kalyanpur police station. According to the incident report, a dog accidentally fell into the deep abandoned pit prompting immediate concern from vigilant local residents. Witnesses, alarmed by the plight of the animal, quickly mobilized to alert the Khowai district administration.

Upon receiving the urgent call, the Kalyanpur Scouts and Guides Unit Disaster Management Team sprang into action. “We were informed by the district administration without delay,” said a spokesperson for the team. “We knew we had to act swiftly and decisively to ensure the safety of the animal.”

The team equipped with specialized training in disaster management, arrived at the scene and commenced a two-hour rescue operation. Their relentless efforts paid off when they successfully retrieved the dog from the pit without harm. “Our team’s training played a crucial role in this rescue mission,” remarked Abhijit Acharya, Scout Master and Master Trainer in Disaster Management. “The skills and knowledge we have gained were vital in saving the dog from what could have been a fatal situation.”

The community’s response highlighted their commitment to animal welfare, with many praising their bravery. “This rescue is a testament to the dedication and courage of our local heroes,” said one resident. “Their unselfish act of risking their own safety for the life of an animal is truly commendable.”

As the dog recovers from its ordeal, the incident underscores the importance of effective disaster management training and the heroic efforts of those who stand ready to put their lives on the line in service to others.