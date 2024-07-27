“Union Budget 2024 To Empower Tribal Communities With Near 200% Increase In Outlay”: Sarbananda Sonowal

NET Web Desk

Shillong, July 27: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal took part in a discussion on the Union Budget, 2024 with the leaders of business community, youth as well as women from the region here today. The discussion revolved around provisions of the Union budget 2024 that is set to unroll the roadmap towards realising the vision of Viksit Bharat. The Northeast India, which plays a very important role, stands to benefit from this budget as it aims to empower region’s economic, industrial and agricultural sectors with the enablement of youth, women and tribal communities, remarked Sarbananda Sonowal.

Speaking at the meeting on the empowerment of Tribal communities, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The Union Budget, 2024 sets the roadmap for India towards becoming Viksit Bharat. With renewed vigour and priority, the budget aims to boost economic, industrial and agricultural sectors with the enablement of youth, women & tribal communities of the Northeast. Our dynamic Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has identified our beautiful northeast as the ‘Astalakshmi’ and the new engine of India’s growth. Under Modi ji, the provision in this budget for empowerment and enablement of tribal communities has increased nearly 200% with an allocation of ₹13,000 crores which will be used for welfare of the tribal communities. For enablement of our traditional artisan, craftsman, Self Help Groups (SHGs), Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribe and women entrepreneurs, schemes like PM Vishwakarma, PM SVANidhji, National Livelihood Mission, and Stand Up India, this budget has stepped up allocation. Another landmark scheme for serving social justice for the tribal communities, the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram was announced in this budget which will aim at improving the socio economic condition of tribal communities. This will benefit directly 5 crore tribal population in 63,000 villages.”

Highlighting the budgetary boost for agriculture in the Northeast, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, we are working towards unlocking the tremendous potential of the Northeast as the hub of Natural Farming and Horticulture as well as enabling our young talent to become world class skilled workforce. The release of 109 high yielding and climate resilient varieties of 32 field and horticulture crops offers an opportunity for Meghalaya, a pioneer in this field, to multiply income generation and mitigate the adverse effects of climate change. With the proposed digital crop survey, the access to credit will improve via Kisan Credit Cards. An allocation of ₹598 crores for the eco-friendly sustainable agriculture project will control the adverse effects of climate change, soil erosion and insect, pest & disease infestation which greatly improve the prospects of agricultural produce from the region.”

Sarbananda Sonowal further added, “The budget also aims at boosting the manufacturing and services sector, especially via MUDRA scheme that provides necessary credit support to the MSME. This will not only empower the entrepreneurial prospects but also create huge employment opportunities. It is the vision of the PM Modi ji that a new Credit Guarantee Scheme will also support the MSMEs to enhance their operational capabilities and foster growth in the region’s industrial sector. The Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), a unique intervention by the Modi Govt, offers ₹15,000 in three instalments to first time employees and it will be integrated with the Meghalaya Industrial & Investment Promotion Policy. This will boost industrial development and job creation in the state. To enable youth power, 1000 ITIs will be upgraded as well as setting up of women’s hostels, creches will help women workforce to work in industries.”

The Union Budget 2024 also made significant financial injection to boost infrastructure via Phase IV of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana to provide all weather connectivity to the remote areas including the Northeast. The PMGSY has already connected 3,482 km of roads across Meghalaya, with a total cost of ₹2310.76 crores since 2014. The budget has made a provision of ₹2.66 lakh crores for rural development including rural infrastructure for the Northeast region. Another ₹19,338 crores in the Union Budget 2024 for improvement in Northeast’s Road and highway connectivity, which will highly enhance the tourist infrastructure in the region, including Meghalaya.

The meeting was also attended by Alexander Hek, the Minister of Animal Husbandry, Government of Meghalaya.