Bangladesh Quota Reform Sparks Arrests: 29 Nationals Held at Agartala Railway Station and MBB Airport in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, July 28, 2024: The persistent arrests of Bangladeshi nationals at the Tripura’s Agartala railway station have sparked widespread concern and speculation among the public. Despite the presence of numerous police stations and border security forces, it appears that the only effective point of capture for these illegal immigrants is at the railway station itself. This situation has led to serious questions about the effectiveness of local law enforcement and border security measures.

As many as 23 Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at Agartala railway station on Saturday. According to police sources, the arrests were made based on a tip-off. “All 23 individuals are residents of Chapai Nawabganj, Bangladesh, aged between 18 and 30 years,” confirmed a spokesperson for the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF). They were attempting to travel to southern India via the Humsafar Express train.

This incident is part of a troubling trend. Over the past few months, more than a hundred Bangladeshi citizens have been arrested at the railway station. The route they take to reach the station remains a mystery, as they must cross various police jurisdictions undetected. “It is perplexing that these individuals manage to traverse multiple districts without being intercepted by the local police or intelligence agencies,” remarked a senior police official, who requested anonymity.

Adding to the mystery, six more Bangladeshi nationals were arrested at Agartala’s Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport. “The individuals were detained by CISF personnel on suspicion and were unable to provide satisfactory answers during interrogation,” stated Airport Police Officer-in-Charge Abhijit Mandal. “They were subsequently arrested and will be presented in court on Sunday.”

The reasons behind this large-scale infiltration remain unclear. A high-level investigation has been demanded to uncover the networks facilitating these illegal entries. “This issue is not just about border security; it’s a matter of national security,” said a former intelligence officer. “If these patterns continue unchecked, it could lead to significant security risks across the country.”

While the police maintain that investigations are ongoing, there is a palpable sense of urgency among the public for more concrete answers and actions. The effectiveness of local police and border forces is being questioned, and there are calls for stricter oversight and accountability.