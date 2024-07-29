Assam CM Mandates Vegetarian Meals At Government Functions, Reduces Convoy Size

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, July 29: In a move to promote austerity and simplicity, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has issued a directive making vegetarian meals compulsory at all government functions. The decision comes after complaints of lavish dining arrangements and excessive spending on official events.

Additionally, Sarma has reduced the number of vehicles in his convoy to ten, setting an example for other officials to follow. This directive is part of the Chief Minister’s efforts to curb unnecessary expenses and promote a more modest approach to governance.

The move follows a reprimand of Nalbari District Commissioner Varnali Deka for serving an elaborate lunch during a state Cabinet meeting in June, despite instructions to provide a simple vegetarian meal. Sarma emphasized the need for adherence to guidelines and a more cost-effective approach.

This decision is seen as a step towards promoting transparency and accountability in governance, and is expected to have a positive impact on the state’s finances.