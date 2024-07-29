Government Vehicle Torched In Shillong Arson Attack

NET Web Desk

Shillong, July 29: A government-owned Gypsy was completely destroyed in an arson attack in Nongmynsong, Shillong, in the early hours of July 29. The vehicle, registered as ML 01 5989 and belonging to the Public Works Department (PWD), was set on fire around 3 am near the Nongmensong Umkdait post office.

Emergency services arrived at the scene, but the vehicle was already completely consumed by the flames, resulting in extensive damage. Authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident and are working to identify those responsible for the arson attack.

The motive behind the attack is still unknown, and officials are urging anyone with information to come forward to assist in the investigation. This incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of government properties in the region.