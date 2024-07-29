Historic Feat For Naga Hospital Authority Kohima: First Government Hospital To Conduct PCNL Surgery

NET Web Desk

Kohima, July 29: In a significant medical achievement, Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK) successfully conducted a Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (PCNL) surgery on Thursday, a complex procedure to remove large kidney stones. Led by renowned urologist Dr. Bernard Amer, the surgery involved creating a small tract through the skin into the kidney to break and remove the stones under direct vision.

The patient, a 33-year-old woman, was discharged on Saturday in good health, marking a successful outcome for the hospital’s first PCNL surgery. Notably, the entire procedure was carried out cashless under the Chief Minister Health Insurance Scheme (CMHIS), making it accessible and affordable for the patient.

Dr. Amer attributed the success to the recently acquired advanced equipment at NHAK and praised the support of Medical Superintendent Dr. Sendimeren Aonok and the anaesthesia team led by Dr. Angto Phom. He encouraged the public to utilize the hospital’s urology services, highlighting the availability of modern medical facilities and expert care at NHAK.