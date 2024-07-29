Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Kohima District Task Force Gears Up For Single-Use Plastic Ban

Kohima, July 29: The Kohima District Task Force (DTF) on Single-Use Plastic held a meeting today to discuss the enforcement of the Nagaland government’s ban on single-use plastics, effective August 1.

Deputy Commissioner and DTF Chairman Kumar Ramnikant emphasized the need for robust implementation of the government’s directive to eliminate single-use plastics from Kohima.

A formal order will soon be issued by the DTF, enforcing a complete ban on Single Use Plastics, detailing fines and penalties for non-compliance.

To raise public awareness, All India Radio and DDK Kohima, in collaboration with KMC Kohima, will provide extensive media coverage on the SUP ban.

The DTF’s efforts aim to ensure a plastic-free Kohima, promoting a cleaner and healthier environment for its citizens.

