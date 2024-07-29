Manipur’s Internally Displaced Girl Wins Silver At International Karate Championship

NET Web Desk

Imphal, July 29: In an inspiring display of resilience and dedication, Irengbam Pushpa Chanu, an Internally Displaced Person from the Urup OBC Girls Hostel Relief Camp, has secured a silver medal at the 8th International Karate Championship Indian Challenger Cup, 2024, held in Kolkata from July 26th to 28th.

Hailing from Ward No. 9, Moreh, and currently a Class 10 student at Urup Higher Secondary School, Pushpa Chanu is the daughter of Irengbam Doren Meitei and Irengbam Mikhubi. Despite the upheaval caused by the violence on May 3rd, 2023, which displaced her and many others, she remained undeterred in her quest for excellence.

Passionate about karate since 2018, Pushpa Chanu trained intensively under the mentorship of Coach Arambam Grayson, culminating in her remarkable achievement. Her unwavering faith and determination to excel even in adversity have earned her praise from the District Administration, Imphal East, who have lauded her indomitable spirit and congratulated her on this significant accomplishment.

Pushpa Chanu’s story serves as a testament to the power of perseverance and a beacon of hope for those striving to overcome challenges and achieve their dreams amidst adversity.