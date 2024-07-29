Mizoram Health Department Takes Action Against Fake Dentist

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, July 29: A case has been registered against Christina Lalthazuali, a resident of Aizawl Dinthar locality, for allegedly using fake certificates to work as a dental surgeon under the National Health Mission (NHM). The Mizoram Health Department submitted an FIR to the Aizawl Superintendent of Police, leading to the registration of a case at Aizawl Police Station.

Christina was summoned by the police on July 26, 2024, but was hospitalized on the same day. Once discharged, she will be taken into police custody as the court has not granted her interim bail.

The incident came to light when the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (students’ body) informed Health Minister Lalrinpuii about a dentist using fake documents on February 23, 2024. Christina subsequently resigned from her posting at Kawnpui PHC on June 5, 2024, which was accepted the next day. She had previously worked at Thenzawl PHC.

The case highlights the importance of verifying credentials and ensuring the integrity of healthcare professionals. Further investigation is underway.